NBA Rumors: Kings Could Trade Buddy Hield To Nets For Package Centered On Jarrett Allen, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Since being demoted to the bench, rumors have started to circulate Buddy Hield and his future with the Sacramento Kings. Though the Kings have somewhat performed better with Hield as their sixth man, the former No. 6 overall pick is reportedly unhappy with his new role, believing that he deserves to be a starter in the league. Hield may be under contract with the Kings until the 2023-24 NBA season but if his frustration with the team continues to grow, he may consider finding his way out of Sacramento in the 2020 NBA offseason.

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA teams who could express interest in acquiring Hield from the Kings this summer is the Brooklyn Nets. Though he is still far from being considered as a legitimate NBA superstar in the league, Swartz believes that Hield would still be an incredible addition to the Nets, giving them a very reliable third scoring option behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“While Hield isn’t a superstar, he’s one of the NBA’s best outside shooters and has averaged 20.3 points per game over the past two seasons. Durant can play the alpha role, and Irving already proved he can be a No. 2 on a championship team. Hield would give the Nets a terrific third option who could lead the team in scoring on any given night. Hield is a career 41.1 percent shooter from deep and is under contract for the next four years at a reasonable $23.5 million per season. The Nets would be banking on him developing into a star, especially with the amount of wide-open looks he should get playing alongside Irving and Durant.”

Though Hield would only be the third fiddle in Brooklyn, it is definitely better than his current situation in Sacramento. Compared to the Kings who are only utilizing him as their sixth man, the Nets would be giving Hield the opportunity to return to the starting lineup while giving him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title.

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Nets would be sending a trade package including Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Theo Pinson, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Hield. Though Allen is currently serving as their starting center, his departure won’t deeply hurt the Nets since they still have DeAndre Jordan on their roster.

If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Nets but also for the Kings. In exchange for Hield, the Kings would be acquiring a 21-year-old rim-running center in Allen who perfectly fits the timeline of their core of De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Prince would help the Kings improve their frontcourt depth, while the future draft pick would allow Sacramento to add another young and promising talent on their roster.