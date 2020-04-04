Sara Underwood Goes Topless In Breathtaking Snap From Her Cabin

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a breathtaking shot that captured her magical cabin as well as her beauty.

Sara included the geotag of Washington on the post, and the photo was taken in the woods of the Pacific Northwest where Sara and her partner, Jacob Witzling, are hard at work crafting cabins. Sara and Jacob’s diamond-shaped cabin was the focal point of the snap, with the moss-covered walls and triangular windows on full display.

The photo was taken so that the triangular window in the middle of the cabin, right above the front door, was at the center of the frame. Through the window, fans could see a tantalizing peek of Sara’s curvaceous physique. She stood in front of the window, turning towards the side so the camera captured her in profile. Several candles were placed along the windowsill, giving the cabin a magical glow. Sara’s blond locks were down in a tousled style, and she appeared to be completely topless in the shot.

Sara had her arms positioned in a way that her chest was covered, so none of her cleavage was actually on display. However, the shot still had a majorly seductive vibe. The space around Sara and Jacob’s cabin was packed with tall trees, making for a stunning view no matter which window you gaze out of.

In the caption of the post, Sara confirmed that she was choosing to stay at home for the moment, holing up in the scenic cabin in the woods.

Her followers absolutely loved the seductive shot, and the post racked up over 42,400 likes within just 20 hours. The post also received 261 comments from her fans within the same time span, as they raced to the comments section to let Sara know what they thought of the shot filled with natural beauty.

“Great place to be during these trying times,” one fan said, admiring Sara’s cabin in the woods.

“Creative and beautiful photo. Stay safe,” another follower added.

“You’re amazing,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

“If I had someone like you in my window it would be easy to stay at home I certainly would not be as bored as I am,” another follower commented.

While Sara only offered her fans a glimpse at her tantalizing curves in her latest update, she also frequently shares snaps in which her curves are on full display. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara posted a double Instagram update in which she rocked a figure-hugging crop top and pants with a sexy lace-up detail all along the thighs.