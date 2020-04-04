Nina Serebrova Rocks Skimpy Yellow Bikini In Sexy Snaps

Nina Serebrova gave her fans something to get excited about on Saturday when she uploaded a post to Instagram that saw her rocking a skimpy yellow bikini.

The model’s post consisted of two photos that saw her posing seductively against the back of a camper. She did not say when or where the pictures where taken.

Nina’s bikini was a bright yellow color with clear straps on her shoulders and hips. The triangle-style cups exposed plenty of skin and even a bit of underboob. The tiny bottoms covered up just enough to keep the images safe for Instagram.

In the first image, Nina posed with her back arched and her booty up against the camper. The shot captured her from a side angle. She bent one knee, flaunting her flat abs and the sexy curve of her hip. The pose also showed off her toned thigh. Nina tilted her head back and closed her eyes with a sultry expression on her face.

In the second snap, Nina held onto the awning on the back of the camper above her head. The image was taken from a side angle but it showed a little bit more of the front of her body. With her arms stretched high above her head and her back arched, she gave her followers a good look at her ample chest and long, slender midsection. The reflection of her perky booty in the camper also showed the back of the thong bottoms.

Nina’s long wavy hair fell over one shoulder. Her makeup application included bronze eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

The post was a hit, garnering over 13,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Nina she wrote that was eager to share the snaps with her fans, and also asked them which photo they preferred.

Some of them had a favorite.

“Loved them both. It was a tough decision but I like 2,” one admirer said.

“You’re like a dream. Go with 1,” wrote a second follower.

Others could not decide.

“I love both, this shoot is amazing,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“And I like both of them, can’t decide,” commented a fourth fan.

Nina recently wowed her followers when she shared a snap that caught her flaunting her svelte figure and long legs in a bodysuit and pair of snakeskin boots.