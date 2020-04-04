Rex Ryan Slams Dallas Cowboys Receiver Amari Cooper, Calls Him A ‘Turd’

Dallas Cowboys fans might be happy to have Amari Cooper back, but former NFL coach Rex Ryan believes the team massively overpaid to retain the wide receiver.

Fox News reports Ryan made an appearance on ESPN‘s Get Up morning program and made it very clear how little he thinks of Cooper. During the former coach’s appearance, he called the receiver a “disappearing act,” and that was one of the nicer comments he made.

“I wouldn’t have paid this guy. To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League. He doesn’t show up on the road against – when the competition’s good when he’s against the top corners, that guy disappears.”

Ryan continued that he doesn’t believe Cooper loves the game of football. He finished the little outburst by saying, “I wouldn’t have paid this turd.”

Ryan went on to say the money Dallas spent on Cooper should have gone to quarterback Dak Prescott. Cooper recently signed a five-year deal for $100 million. There is no doubt the funds dedicated to Cooper would have been useful in talks with Prescott. There isn’t any indication at the moment that signing the receiver precludes the team from also getting an extension done for Prescott.

Ryan added the Cowboys were “number one in the league” because of Dak Prescott, not Amari Cooper. The Cowboys finished first in the entire NFL in total offense and second in the league in passing yards. Despite those numbers, the team was 8-8 on the year. That record led to the team firing head coach Jason Garrett.

For his part, Ryan didn’t back up why exactly he believes Cooper is such a poor performer or someone who pulls a disappearing act against the top defenders. Those defenders, after all, are people who can shut down plenty of talented opponents, or they wouldn’t be considered among the top defensive players.

Ryan coached the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets and now spends his days watching game film. It’s not clear how much of that time has been breaking down how Cooper plays the game.

In 2019, the Cowboys’ star receiver had the best overall season of his career. It was his first full year with Dallas.

In 16 games, he had 79 catches for a career-high 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns (also a career-high). Whether or not Ryan believes the contract was worth it, Dallas’ front office believes it needed Cooper to stick around to keep the offense humming.