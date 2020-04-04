Tammy Hembrow Gives Sexy Display In Strapless White Thong Bikini Video

Tammy Hembrow is passing the time during the coronavirus lockdown by hanging out poolside in skimpy bikinis that show off her gym-honed physique. On Friday, April 3, the blonde bombshell took to popular social media platform Instagram to share a short video clip with her 11 million followers.

In the clip, Tammy films herself as she lays on a towel tanning her body in the sun. Her outfit shows off plenty of skin and consists of a white strapless top and matching thong bottoms. The top is designed with two square pieces of fabric covering the chest while it is secured to the body with a thin string of fabric across the top and bottom. The middle features a large cut-out that draws the eye to the model’s busty chest. The string bikini bottoms hug the model’s narrow waist and leave her curvy hips exposed while the thong backside gives viewers an eyeful of her gym-honed booty.

Tammy wears her long, straight blonde tresses pulled up in a high ponytail to keep them out of her face and off her skin as she tans herself. The Instagram sensation makes her facial features pop with thick black mascara, black eyeliner, and pink glossy lips. She also shows off two black heart outlines placed underneath both eyes. Tammy accessorizes with silver hoop earrings and a nose piercing while the skimpy outfit shows off the various tattoos printed across her body.

In the caption of the post, Tammy pens a poetic message to her followers, writing that she gives her all so they know they’re hers. She adds a white heart to the end of the message. The sexy video clip proved to be a hit with the model’s followers, earning over 260,000 likes and nearly 2,500 comments within the first day of being posted. It was also viewed over 1.2 million times.

The gym buff’s followers praised her for her enviable physique, filling up the comments section with gushing compliments, which ranged from “gorgeous,” to “perfect” and “a goddess.” Many of her fans wanted to know where she bought her bikini while others asked her to post more bikini snaps.

“Tammy you are gorgeous!!!!,” one Instagram user wrote, adding several follow-up emoji that included a heart-eyed smiley and kissy face.

“Body goals for sure,” another follower commented.

“Thank you from the bottom of my quarantined heart. U fine Tammy,” one other fan chimed in, interspersing the comment with a red heart and blessed hands emoji.