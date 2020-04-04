Lindsey Pelas Dances In Sports Bra For Sexy Instagram Video

Lindsey Pelas stunned her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sexy video in which she rocked a revealing sports bra while busting out a few dance moves.

Though she didn’t include a geotag on her post, in the short video clip Lindsey appeared to be at home. She made a cheeky joke in the caption of the post about “Club Pelas,” and thrilled her fans with her dance moves.

Lindsey rocked a sports bra with an eye-catching pattern, and a thick band at the bottom with horizontal stripes. The sports bra hugged her curves and showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Her arms and shoulders were on display in the look, and she also exposed several inches of her toned stomach.

She paired the revealing top with high-waisted bottoms that featured a column of buttons down the front. Lindsey didn’t back up far enough from the camera that her full ensemble was visible, but she showcased enough that fans could see the way her bottoms clung to her pert derriere.

Lindsey’s long blond locks were styled in a half-up style, with her dark roots showing near her scalp while her platinum blond locks tumbled down her chest and back.

Lindsey’s makeup was flawless, with a nude shade on her lips, bold brows, and perfect contouring that highlighted her features. Lindsey mouthed along to the words of the song as she shook her body for the camera. Lindsey kept the accessories simple, adding some earrings and not much else to her ensemble. She appeared to be having an absolute blast getting her groove on.

The bombshell’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot video, and the post racked up over 354,000 views within just one day. Many of Lindsey’s fans raced to the comments section as well, and the post received 1,330 comments from fans who wanted to shower Lindsey with compliments.

“Can I be you for a day?” one fan joked enviously.

“Amazingly gorgeous woman,” another fan said, and followed the comment with a string of emoji.

“You got da moves girl,” another follower added.

“Keep dancing. You make me smile everyday,” one follower commented.

Even in tights sports bras, Lindsey’s curves can’t be contained. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a red-hot workout ensemble. She paired high-waisted red leggings with a red sports bra that had a revealing neckline. The sports bra showcased a serious amount of cleavage and highlighted Lindsey’s curves to perfection.