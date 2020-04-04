Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Enviable Curves In Pink Bikini

Pamela Alexandra is an Instagram model with a large fanbase of 3.5 million followers. She takes to the social media platform daily to post snaps and videos featuring her in sexy outfits and bathing suits that flatter her curvy figure. On Friday, April 3, the brunette bombshell took to the photo-sharing site to post a throwback beachside snap that had her followers filling up the comments section with a wide array of compliments.

In the photo, Pamela poses on a wooden walkway overlooking a harbor at sunset. Her followers can see mountains, apartment buildings, and palm trees in the background. The model wears a pink bikini that leaves plenty of skin on display and gives her followers an eyeful of her enviable curves. On her upper half, Pamela wears a pink transparent long-sleeved crop top over the bathing suit top, which shows off her cleavage. The bottoms are high-waisted and include pink satin ribbons on the waistband that cross over the model’s abdomen and leave cut-outs across her lower belly.

Pamela poses in the photo with one hip cocked to the side as she leans against a plastic partition. The position highlights her curvy thighs and ample backside. She places one hand behind her head as she stares unsmiling towards the photographer. Her long, curly light-brown hair falls across one side of her head and down her chest while a touch of black mascara and pink-painted lips emphasize her facial features.

The model’s followers can see that the photo was taken in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as she tagged the city with the geolocation feature of the app. In the caption of the snap, Pamela tells her fans that the photo was taken a year ago today alongside a pink flower.

The throwback snap proved to be a hit with Pamela’s millions of followers, earning over 50,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments within the first day of being posted. Many of her fans gushed over her bikini, wanting to know where she bought it, while others simply left her compliments in their comments, which ranged from “beautiful” to “gorgeous,” and “perfect.” Several more social media users resorted to comments consisting only of emoji to express how they felt about the model, leaving her rows of fire icons, hearts, and smileys.

“Simply gorgeous stunning woman right there,” one Instagram user commented, adding three heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Pamela. As I said you are the finest woman on Instagram,” another follower wrote.

“Curve goddess,” one other fan chimed in.