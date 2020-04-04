Leah Remini Thrills Fans With Throwbacks From Her ‘King Of Queens,’ ‘Saved By The Bell’ Days

The actress took fans back to the 1990s with a nostalgic look back at her sitcom past.

Leah Remini shared throwbacks from her days as a sitcom star. The actress, 49, took to Instagram to post throwbacks from her previous roles on the TV hits The King of Queens and Saved by the Bell, and fans were thrilled by the nostalgic pics.

Remini, who co-starred with Kevin James on The King of Queens for nine seasons, posted a photo from the show that aired from 1998 to 2007, although she admitted she couldn’t remember which scene from The King of Queens‘ 207 episodes it was from.

In the photo, Remini, who played Carrie Heffernan on the CBS comedy, looks like a queen as she sits in a limo holding a glass of champagne while wearing a fur wrap.

In comments to the photo, fans reminded Remini that the scene was from the 2005 episode “Raygin’ Bulls,” in which her TV dad (Jerry Stiller) revealed he “lost” her original name, Simone, in a card game when she was a little girl.

“It’s the episode where Carrie wondered what’s her life would have been like if her name was Simone,” one fan wrote. “Arthur lost her name in a bet!! Lol.”

“And we love seeing those 207 episodes in reruns every time,” another fan wrote to Remini. “Hopefully in the future CBS thinks about reviving the show someday.”

It’s not a huge surprise that Remini can’t keep all of the King of Queens episodes straight. In 2014 she told Buzzfeed she mourned the loss of the show for a long time after it ended.

“I can’t really watch the reruns because I still feel that show in my bones,” the actress said.

Remini also shared photos from another memorable sitcom stint from her six-episode guest arc on the teen comedy Saved By The Bell. In the early 1990s, Remini played Stacey Carosi, the daughter of the owner of Malibu Sands Beach Club, the resort where the Bayside kids got jobs one summer. Remini’s character had a summer romance with teen TV heartthrob Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) on the NBC sitcom.

Remini’s post included two photos of her on the beach with Gosselaar back in the day.

In the comments, several fans shipped the short-lived couple, while others thought Remini’s Stacey was robbed by Tiffani Thiessen’s Saved by the Bell character in a beauty pageant.

“I really liked you and Zack together,” one commenter wrote to Remini.

“Stacey Corosi > Kelly Kapowski,” another added. “You should’ve won the Malibu Sands Miss Liberty competition!”

Remini previously told Hollywood.com that she had a “great” time on Saved By the Bell and that she loved her role. The actress added that she was a guest on the show at the height of its success as its stars celebrated 100 episodes, and that the Saved By the Bell cast members were all “lovely” to her.