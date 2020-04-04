Hilde Osland Sizzles In Tight Leggings And A Sports Bra

Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot Instagram update in which she showcased her tantalizing curves in a figure-hugging workout ensemble. The look was from the brand Bombshell Sportswear, and Hilde made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The snaps were taken outside, and Hilde included Perth, Western Australia in the geotag of the post. She stood on the edge of what appeared to be a road, with lush green trees visible in the background. Hilde rocked a pair of high-waisted gray leggings that hugged her curves. A speckled gray fabric went from her waist to her thighs, at which point the leggings changed into a horizontal striped pattern. Regardless of the fabric, the tight leggings showed off Hilde’s pert derriere and toned thighs.

She paired the bottoms with a simple black sports bra that showcased a bit of her sun-kissed skin. In the first snap, Hilde’s body was angled away from the camera, so the front of the sports bra wasn’t fully visible. She accessorized with a delicate bracelet on one wrist and a baby pink baseball cap atop her blond locks. Her long hair was gathered in two messy braids that were partially coming undone.

In the second snap from the Instagram update, Hilde showcased the back of the ensemble. The sports bra featured several straps going across her toned back, and the piece revealed plenty of skin. For the third and fourth slides in the update, Hilde showed off a bit more of the front of her ensemble. The sports bra had a neckline that dipped slightly, showing off just a hint of cleavage.

Despite the athletic vibe of her ensemble, Hilde still added another touch of glamour by accessorizing with several layered necklaces, which were visible in the third and fourth snaps.

Hilde’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 9,000 likes within just 10 minutes. Many of her fans also raced to the comments section, and the post received 214 comments within the first 10 minutes of going live.

“Wow you look absolutely amazing Hildee stay safe,” one fan commented.

“Looking like a snack,” another follower said.

“You’re so gorgeous, just love your pics always,” one added.

“You’re one of a kind!” another fan commented.

