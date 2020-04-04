Hoda Kotb Reveals Why She Broke Down In Tears While Discussing Coronavirus With Drew Brees

Hoda opened up about bursting into tears in 'the least appropriate place' last month.

Hoda Kotb has opened up about the heartbreaking moment that went viral last month as she broke down in tears on live TV while speaking to football superstar Drew Brees about his donation to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. The popular Today anchor spoke out about the moment in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight this week alongside her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie where she admitted that she’d just reached her “breaking point” at such an uncertain time.

“I think everybody has their breaking point somewhere. Sometimes you have it in the bathroom at home or you have it in the car and your kids are inside,” Hoda explained.

She then joked that her breaking point just happened to be “at the least appropriate place it could have been.”

But, Hoda admitted that she was just so touched by Drew’s very generous donation and their very public show of love (both told each other they loved each other during the interview), that she couldn’t hold her emotions back despite being on live television.

“I think there was something about his kindness and generosity in that moment,” she shared of her chat with the New Orleans Saints quarterback, adding, “Something about all of it just kind of came together and I feel like we’re all on the edge.”

Hoda then admitted that she wished she hadn’t broken down on live TV but added, “I think we all need to have a place where we can all let the dam break wherever that place happens to be.”

The teary moment happened as Hoda spoke to Drew about his $5 million donation to Louisiana coronavirus relief during the March 27 broadcast. A YouTube upload of the interview has been viewed more than half a million times.

Savannah also opened up about the touching moment in the same new interview with ET, which both anchors did from studios in New York City.

At the time of the teary moment between Hoda and Drew last week, Savannah was co-hosting the NBC morning show from her own home after she went into self-isolation and therefore wasn’t able to physically comfort her friend and co-worker.

“I’m actually proud of Hoda every day. I think she is incredible on multiple levels,” Savannah said of the mom of two, adding, “But I was really proud of her in that moment, especially.”

The star also shared how grateful she, Hoda, and everyone they work with at Today are to still have their jobs and their families healthy at such an uncertain time while millions of people across the globe are urged to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Hoda’s been keeping fans well updated with how she’s been doing amid the outbreak. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently opened up about how much she’s missing her elderly mother, Sameha, as they keep their distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.