‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Describes Awkward Recent Run-In With Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star got frozen out when she tried to give her former friend's husband a hug.

Kyle Richards says the last time she ran into Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd it was awkward. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave an update on her estrangement from her former friend during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Kyle checked in from home during the live remote Bravo broadcast and was asked about the status of her relationship with her former RHOBH co-star. The actress revealed she has run into LVP three times since their PuppyGate blowout at Lisa’s mansion last season.

Kyle told Cohen she has bumped into Lisa twice while shopping at Neiman Marcus, and once while out to dinner. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran added that the second time she saw Lisa at Neiman Marcus, Lisa didn’t see her so she sort of “hid” to avoid her.

“But this last time I saw her at a restaurant, and I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other and I said to the hostess, “Really? Really?” Kyle said.

Kyle explained that because they were seated so close at the restaurant, she attempted to be nice to Lisa and her husband, but things got awkward very quickly.

“I said hello, and, to be honest, she was just short,” Kyle said of the Vanderpump Rules star. “And then Ken came up after and I stood up and gave him a hug and he said, ‘Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of our home,’ and I said, ‘I can still give you a hug, Ken.”

Kyle went on to explain that she still cares about Lisa and Ken, but noted the restaurant run-in was the last time she saw or heard anything from the couple.

In comments to Bravo’s YouTube video of Kyle’s update, fans seemed to get a kick out of the Vanderpump-Todds and their response to running into Kyle. One fan wrote that Kyle just got the British response from LVP, ” Frozen Out – forever.” Another wrote that Ken’s questioning of why Kyle was trying to give him a hug was “savage.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Lisa’s husband Ken kicked Kyle out of their house last season after she accused Lisa of leaking stories to the press about the Puppygate drama. The scandal involved a dog Dorit Kemsley returned after adopting from Vanderpump Dogs.

As he booted her from the Villa Rosa premises, Ken’s final words to his wife’s former bestie – “Goodbye Kyle!” — went viral and became a meme.