Nicole Thorne Goes Braless In A Sheer Top & Cheetah-Print Bikini

Nicole Thorne kicked off the weekend with a scorching Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The stunning Australian model served up a sexy bikini look that was just as chic as it was revealing, flashing her enviable curves in a minuscule thong and an elegant tulle crop top. The gorgeous brunette tantalized her 1.4 million followers by going braless under the sheer item, which was completely see-through. However, she did not expose her perky bust, teasing fans as she posed with her arms in front of her chest.

Snapped in a tropical setting, Nicole gave off sultry jungle vibes in a chic cheetah-print bikini. The tiny bottoms were a whiplash design and sat high on her hip bones, accentuating her tiny waist and emphasizing the model’s enviable hourglass figure. The bikini was incredibly high-cut, baring her sculpted hips, and boasted a ruched, scooped waistline that showed off her chiseled tummy, showcasing the model’s phenomenal physique.

Meanwhile, her top was a classy puff-sleeve number with a mock turtleneck and loose-fitting, peasant sleeves. The sophisticated design balanced out the garment’s racy quality, making for a seductive yet refined look. The top was a soothing tan color that beautifully harmonized with Nicole’s glowing bronze. The garment hemmed just below the ribs, sporting a cheeky inverted-V hemline that showed off her washboard abs. Delicate frilled details adorned the long diaphanous sleeves, adding femininity to the look.

Nicole was all glammed up for the shoot, rocking a bold, thick eyeliner that made her blue eyes really pop. She sported long lashes that further highlighted her stirring gaze and wore a satin pink shade on her lush lips. Her look was complete with messy, thick eyebrows and a sleek black manicure that mirrored her raven tresses.

Photographed amid luxuriant vegetation, the 29-year-old hottie was standing in front of a towering tree, flaunting her fabulous figure as she cocked a hip to the side and slightly parted her legs. The photo captured her from the thigh up, keeping the focus on her killer curves. Nicole was fixing the camera with an intense gaze and had her hands folded in prayer.

The model captioned the photo with a witty play on words, using a homophone to describe the gesture. She added a knife emoji for some edginess, reeling in a lot of reaction from her fans.

“I’d like you prey on me any time,” commented one person, ending their message with a cat heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji.

“I guess that would make me the predator [tiger and rolling eyes emoji] A man can dream. Absolutely PHENOMENAL [three two-hearts emoji] and Totally SEXY AF,” read another comment, trailed by a trio of fire emoji.

The steamy snapshot was taken by professional photographer Benjamin Patrick, whom Nicole tagged in the caption. The model included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on the post, which ended up being very popular with her followers. Shared to Instagram around Friday midnight, the photo racked up more than 17,100 likes and 255 comments from her admirers.

“Omg obsessed with this shot,” wrote one eager fan, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“This woman is a work of art!” gushed another Instagrammer, adding a fire emoji.