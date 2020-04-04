Gwen Stefani Cancels Final Las Vegas Residency Shows, Reveals If She’ll Return

Gwen was forced to pull the plug on the final shows in her Sin City residency.

Gwen Stefani has confirmed that the final scheduled dates on her ‘Just a Girl’ Las Vegas residency have officially been canceled. The former The Voice coach confirmed the news via her Twitter account on April 3 as she announced that the final leg of her stint in Sin City, which was supposed to take place in May and was made up of eight shows, will no longer be going ahead.

“My May Just A Girl Vegas residency shows are no longer able to happen, in accordance with recommendations from the CDC regarding events,” the “Used To Love You” singer said in a note posted to her social media account, confirming that the coronavirus pandemic is the reason she can no longer close out her show as planned.

The mom of three — who’s been riding out the virus in Oklahoma alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton — then added that she “was so looking forward to these upcoming shows but right now there’s nothing more important than everyone’s health and safety.”

Gwen was initially set to return for the seventh and final leg of her residency shows at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood resort and casino on May 1, with the last gig scheduled for May 16.

But while May 16 was initially supposed to be the final show for Gwen, she confirmed in her new message this week that she will in fact be back in Las Vegas for more concerts at a later date.

Though no new dates have been confirmed just yet, the star promised her 2.7 million followers that she will in fact be returning to Las Vegas for “additional residency dates” as she added that she was looking forward to seeing all her fans then instead.

She then confirmed that anyone who already had tickets to attend one of her May concerts would get a full refund as well as early access to the new dates as soon as they’re confirmed.

Fans shared their thoughts in response, with many tweeting their support and understanding amid the COVID-19 health crisis that’s spread across the globe.

“Love you & miss you, but relieved by this decision to put safety first. I can’t wait to see you whenever the new leg happens!” one fan told Gwen.

“Thank you for pre-sale op. I’m sad too about May shows, but LOVE U so much and will see u at the future dates when it’s safer!” another person tweeted in reply, adding, “Take care of yourself and the family.”

“It’s the best decision for everyone safety. Miss u and hope everything can go back to normal soon,” a third Twitter user responded.

The latest batch of shows aren’t the first of her Sin City shows not to go ahead as planned. Gwen has been forced to cancel a number of her residency shows since she first started performing in Vegas in June 2018.

She most recently pulled the plug on a handful of shows back in February due to illness.