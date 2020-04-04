Helen Mirren Shares No Makeup Bed Photo In Exchange For A Favor From Fans

Helen asked for help as she shared a very casual photo from her bed.

Helen Mirren wowed on Instagram this week as she shared a completely makeup-free photo of herself early in the morning in exchange from an important favor from fans. The talented 74-year-old British actress stunned in the snap as she urged her 821,000 followers in the caption to show a little kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The casual snap, which was posted to her official account earlier this week, showed Helen still in bed seemingly mere minutes after she woke up. The star hadn’t had chance to tame her short, gray hair and ditched the cosmetics completely as she gave the camera a pretty stoned faced look with a pair of light brown framed glasses on her eyes.

The Queen actress also appeared to still be in her pink PJs, which featured a frill design around the neck, though she cropped the snap just below her shoulders to focus more on her obvious natural beauty.

Helen looked as stunning as ever as she ditched her glam squad and proudly went makeup-free. She propped herself up against a white cushion while her large wooden headboard could be seen behind her.

In the caption, the Oscar winner told her followers that the no-makeup selfie was taken “literally first thing in the morning.”

In exchange for the not so glamorous snap, she asked her fans to support The Intensive Care Society charity which is currently helping health workers in England who are on the frontline battling coronavirus.

Helen included a direct link to the online donation page, which has so far raised £55,376, equal to $67,946.35, to support those who work in intensive care and are saving lives.

Helen seemingly took the photo of herself while in lockdown at her home, as the whole of the U.K. was placed under the measure last month to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The makeup-free upload has received more than 71,600 likes and plenty of comments from impressed fans.

“Real beauty is…being REAL. Beautiful inside and outside,” one person told the Red actress.

“This is a wonderful gesture that you’re doing during this COVID-19 pandemic,” another person commented with a thumbs up emoji.

A third person told Helen, “still got it, as always” with a fire emoji.

“Gorgeous!!! You always look great!!!” another Instagram user said.

The latest stunning look at the star comes shortly after she once again proved age is most definitely nothing but a number when she hit the runway for Paris Fashion Week last year.

As The Inquisitr reported back in September, Helen wowed as she skipped down the runway during L’Oréal’s spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear show while completely barefoot.