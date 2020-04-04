Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen Twerks In A White Thong Bikini And Pretends To Knock A Pal Out

Tee danced behind her male friend's chair while grabbing his head and jerking it around.

Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen entertained her fans by twerking in a tiny two-piece and pretending to attack a pal.

On Friday, Tee took to Instagram to share a video of her manic dance performance with her 1.8 million followers. The 24-year-old model, comedian, and actress rose to fame on MTV’s Wild N’ Out, and she’s since become a social media sensation. However, her fans had an especially enthusiastic response to her latest upload.

Tee proved that she can be both sexy and silly by rocking a revealing ensemble to goof off with one of her friends. She was wearing a white string bikini with a somewhat unique design. The sliding top’s halter ties looped through the tops of the garment’s cups so that the strings were doubled up on both sides. Tee had the four ends tied in a large knot behind her neck. Her top had a single back tie, and its knot was not in the center of Tee’s back; it had slid off to the left.

Tee’s matching thong bottoms had side straps that did not tie. She had the thin, stretchy bands pulled up so that they arched up high over the sides of her curvy hips. This accentuated Tee’s tiny waist.

Tee was also rocking a pair of baggy white sweatpants with the word “Savage” emblazoned on the front in large blue lettering. The popular Instagram influencer was wearing the pants pulled down low enough to reveal the thong back of her bikini bottoms.

Tee was standing behind a white swiveling desk chair, which was occupied by her pal, YouTube star and model James Butler. She was shown shaking her hips back and forth and looking back at the camera over her shoulder. Tee then turned to the side and grabbed James’ head with one hand. He let her jerk his head around in a few different directions before she pushed it away.

Tee started lip-syncing to the song that was playing in the background, “We Are Young” by Kyle Edwards, as she tossed her thick dark curls around, dipped down low, and twerked. At one point, she threw her left leg up over the chair and began twerking along to the beat of the song.

Tee’s performance ended with her turning James’ chair around and pretending to punch him multiple times. He dramatically slid out of the chair as if he had been knocked out.

As of this writing, Tee’s Instagram video has been liked over 125,000 times.

“Just fell down my stairs watching this,” read one response to her post.

“Lmfaoo the fake punches tookkkk me out,” another fan wrote.

“Gawd I love you,” a third admirer gushed.

“I can’t bruh Tee you should have a comedy show,” a fourth Instagrammer remarked.

Tee isn’t the only popular Instagram model who has delighted her fans by getting goofy and dancing around in a bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabriella Abutbol rocked a floral-print two-piece and showed off a few of her moves in a wild, wacky video that included multiple hats and a cameo by a dog.