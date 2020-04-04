Yanet Garcia Works Out In Cheeky Multicolored Shorts For Latest Video On Her Instagram Page

Yanet Garcia showed her over 13 million followers how she has been maintaining her fitness at home in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, she did her workout on the staircase at her apartment building. Dressed in a revealing pair of multicolored shorts and a black hoodie, the Mexican model/television personality was captured hopping up the stairs sideways at the beginning of the video. She also performed a series of jump squats, where she leaped over steps as she progressed up the staircase.

Yanet wrote her caption in Spanish but it translates to, “If you want to you can. Everything else is an excuse.” She also claimed that she had done her exercises through 84 floors of their building.

The clip has been viewed a million times as of this writing and more than 1,600 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments section, some Instagram users seemed entranced by Yanet’s fit physique. And while a lot of those comments were written in Yanet’s native Spanish, her English speaking fans showered her with compliments as well.

“Your booty is my goals,” one person wrote.

net, greetings to you. I just thought I would let you know that what you’re doing seems to be working…

Others talked about how much Yanet had inspired them.

“Such an inspiration,” another added, “and I love your joyful energy of accomplishment is contagious.”

But amid all of the compliments, one fan had some criticism of Yanet, as they seemed to take offense at the way Yanet flants her body in multiple posts on her Instagram page.

“Doesn’t this woman get tired of showing her one asset?” they wrote. “It’s exhausting. Why don’t you sit down and relax, we have seen enough.”

The IGTV clip is an excerpt from a longer video posted to Yanet’s YouTube channel. In it, viewers get a couple more details about the staircase workout. In the beginning, she and her boyfriend Lewis Howes explain that they’re both doing the workout and that they will be going up and down the 42-floor staircase. This is why Yanet talked about doing 84 floors of the stair workout in her caption. Along with the jump squats and side steps, Yanet also walked up the staircase with Lewis and looked knackered from doing so, at certain points in the 10-minute video.

The clip has amassed close to 60,000 views on YouTube so far and more than 250 comments.