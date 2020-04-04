Katy Perry Reveals That She’s Having A Baby Girl Using A Photo Of Orlando Bloom’s Face

Katy shared a photo of Orlando grinning at the camera, and his face was covered with a creamy substance.

Katy Perry revealed that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are having a girl. On Friday, the “California Gurls” hitmaker took to Instagram to share the sex of her baby with her 92.7 million followers. Katy, 35, used a snapshot of Orlando, 43, to break the big news.

The Carnival Row star was pictured solo in Katy’s photo. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue striped suspenders, but the main focus of the shot was Orlando’s face. It was covered with a creamy substance that had a slight pink tint. It was smeared in his hair and on the stubble on his chin, and Orlando was in danger of getting it in his eyes. However, the actor didn’t seem to mind the mess; he had a big grin on his face.

Katy didn’t share any details about the photo, including what the mystery substance on Orlando’s face was. The “Bon Appétit” songstress is known for incorporating sugary imagery into her concerts and music videos, so it’s possible that it was icing or colored whipped cream. Entertainment Tonight suggested that it was pink shaving cream.

Katy’s Instagram post included a short but sweet caption revealing that she’s going to have a daughter soon, and she punctuated her words with heart emoji. She also included a special message in her geotag, writing that “Girls Run The World.”

Katy hasn’t revealed whether she and Orlando had a gender reveal party, but her fans turned the comments section of her Instagram announcement into a big celebration.

“She’s going to be so beautiful!! Congratulations,” read one response to her post.

“Yayyyyy!!! Congratulations Katy!!! I can’t wait to find out what her amazing name will be,” another fan wrote.

“Congrats!!! You’re gonna be an incredible mom,” a third fan wrote.

Jeremy Scott, creative director of the the fashion label Moschino, also responded to Katy’s post. If Katy so wishes, it looks like she’ll be able to dress her daughter in designer duds as soon as she is born.

“I CANT WAIT TO DRESS HER!!!” Jeremy wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katy announced that she was expecting her first child early last month. The big news coincided with the release of her music video for “Never Worn White,” in which she’s shown cradling her baby bump.

Katy made it no secret that she was hoping for a little girl; the American Idol judge expressed her desire to have a daughter last month during a performance on International Women’s Day in Melbourne, Australia.

While fans were undoubtedly overjoyed to hear Katy talk about her pregnancy in person, the mother-to-be’s traveling days are done. She and Orlando have both reportedly hunkered down at home amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, and an insider said that Katy is using her unscheduled time off to plan her nursery.