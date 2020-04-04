‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Drops A Bombshell On Her Family

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon has terrible news to tell her family, and they’re shell shocked after she reveals the truth of her latest scan results.

Since Christmas, Sharon (Sharon Case) has faced the nightmare of her breast cancer. After she found a lump and had her worst fears confirmed, Sharon tried to keep the news under wraps. However, she eventually let in a small group of people that included Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Gradually, over the ensuing months, several others found about Sharon’s diagnosis, and now the news is more wide-spread in Genoa City.

Unfortunately, now Sharon has had a scan to see how her chemotherapy treatments worked, and she received some bad news. Actress Sharon Case recently teased the storyline t0 Soap Opera Digest.

“She’s not feeling good about the future and what steps might have to be taken now,” Case said of her on-screen alter ego.

Now that Sharon knows that her first form of treatment hasn’t worked, she realizes that she’s facing something more invasive. That knowledge terrifies her, and she also realizes that she has to let her girls know the bad news.

“It takes a while to find your voice in a situation like this, and Sharon’s not able to say what the results are,” revealed the actress. “But the girls can tell right away by her face that they’re not good.”

Faith is young, and she grasps for straws when she hears that the first tries with chemo didn’t produce positive results. Sharon is honest and forthright with Faith, though, and she admits that she is likely facing surgery, which could be a lumpectomy or something more drastic like a mastectomy. At this point, Sharon isn’t sure what her best options are, but she’ll meet with her doctor soon to decide the best way to move forward with treating her cancer.

“At this point of her illness, she has the breakthrough that there’s no sense in trying to sugarcoat things. Everybody needs answers, too, not just Sharon, and she understands that now. She knows it’s not useful or doing anyone any good to hide information,” said Case.

After leaving everybody out of her last appointment, Sharon has decided to be more inclusive with those who are closest to her. Although surgery may not be the ultimate cure, the possibility of having one at least gives Sharon some hope for her future, and she wants to make sure her girls share that hope with her.