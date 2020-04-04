Linn Lowes Rocks Gray Sports Bra And White Leggings To Show Fans How To Do Gym Exercises At Home

Fitness trainer Linn Lowes recently took to Instagram to show fans that gym closures aren’t a great excuse for skipping workouts.

In the shared clips, the blonde powerhouse did at-home modifications for exercises that commonly require fancy fitness equipment. Dressed In pink sports bra and black leggings, Linn started her demonstration with incline lunges. While she performed the exercise with a cable machine on one side of the split-screen video, Linn used a resistance band for the at-home version on the other side. She attached one end of the long band to the legs of a dresser and placed the other end around her forearms which she crossed in front of her chest. With one leg atop a stack of two hardcover books, she bent her front knee slowly and then straightened it.

In the next clip, she performed a set of tricep rows with the resistance band attached to the dresser again. While leaning forward and kneeling one leg on an ottoman, she pulled the other end of the band backward, hinging the movement at her elbow.

Squat rows came next. For this exercise, she wrapped her band around the base of what appeared to be the same piece of furniture from her previous video. That left her with two sizeable loops and she threaded a white curtain rod through them. While holding a deep wide-legged squat, Linn pulled the rod toward her chest, stretching the band as she did so.

In the next video, she ended the workout with a series of lat pulldowns. Unlike all of the previous videos, she attached one end of the band to the inner handle of a closed door and bent her torso forward before pulling the other end of it toward her torso. In her caption, Linn instructed fans to ensure that the band was as high as the band during the exercise.

The post has been liked close to 30,000 times as of this writing and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans praised her for the quality of her home workout videos.

“Ahh you’re killing us with those home workouts!” one person wrote.

“So useful! Thank you for keeping us motivated,” a second commenter added before including a series of fire emoji in their comment.

“Love these modifications, you’re always coming through,” a third commenter remarked.

And some fans thanked Linn for the workout because they’re coping with gym closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are great! Please make other posts like this as well – the cable machine was a real big go-to for me at the gym as it’s so versatile for working the body, so I’m really missing it,” they wrote. “I have resistance bands at home & I’m following along with the ways you’re using them, which is really helping my workouts.”