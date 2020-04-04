Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Her Backside In Her ‘Favorite’ Spring Bikini

Ireland was joined outside by a few of her cute pet pooches.

Ireland Baldwin showed off her favorite spring swimsuit in a new social media upload, and the garment was fittingly green.

On Friday, the 24-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her stylish, vibrant swimsuit with her 576,000 followers. Ireland was pictured wearing a ribbed lime green bikini. Her bathing suit had an athletic top that resembled a sports bra. It had thick straps and a square, low neckline that exposed a generous amount of the model’s ample cleavage.

Ireland’s matching bottoms had low-cut leg openings and a high waist that hit her right below the bellybutton. This design detail drew the eye to her glittering bellybutton ring. While Ireland’s swimwear provided a lot of coverage in the front, the back was less conservative. The model was pictured showing off the opposite side of the suit in a second snapshot, which revealed that her bottoms featured a cheeky back that put most of her pert posterior on fully display.

In the caption of her post, Ireland revealed that her bikini was from the Australian swimwear label TJ Swim. She described it as her “favorite spring suit.”

For her backyard photo shoot, Ireland wore her long, blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail, which she secured in place with a dark blue scrunchie. The length of her thick tresses was naturally wavy, and the sun was illuminating it. The natural light gave Ireland’s hair a slightly reddish tint.

The fresh-faced model was either wearing a minimal amount of makeup or none at all. Her eyelashes were slightly dark, and her full lips were a natural rosy color. Her cheeks were also pink. However, most of her flawless skin was a pale, creamy white.

In her first photo, Ireland was posing with the palms of her hands flat on her thighs, and she was flashing her pearly whites at the camera. She was pictured from further away in her second snap. The barefoot model had her right leg stretched out behind her and her toes pointed. She was gazing at the camera over her left shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

Both of Ireland’s photos were taken outside near a small pool. A few dogs could be seen in the background, including one pooch that decided to take a dip by standing on a step inside the pool.

Ireland’s photo set received an outpouring of praise from her Instagram followers. One famous fan of her post was Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Nina Agdal, who called her a “Hot tamale.”

“Spectacular beauty, nice tattoos, lovely curves,” read another response to her post.

Ireland’s dogs also got a little love.

“Hehe the dogos in the background!! Super cute suit,” a second fan wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ireland delighted her fans by rocking a different bathing suit a few days ago. It was a smocked orange two-piece.