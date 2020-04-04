Krissy Cela Powers Through At-Home Booty Workout In Green Leggings For New Video Series

Krissy Cela made her glutes the focus of her newest video series on Instagram and fans are loving it.

Dressed in a pair of green leggings and an oversized white sweatshirt, the British fitness influencer started her workout with a set of goblet squats. For this exercise, she assumed a wide-legged stance and held a dumbell in front of her chest. Then she bent her legs into a deep squat and straightened them to complete her reps. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 15 reps.

Next, she moved on to split squats which meant that she had to incorporate a chair into the workout. She placed it behind her and rested one foot on it before bending her front foot until her glutes were lower than her knee. Krissy did this movement while holding a dumbell under her chin. She suggested doing three sets, each containing 15 reps.

Krissy brought out a second dumbell for the next exercise in the circuit, a set of stiff-leg deadlifts. She held both weights in front of her legs before leaning her torso forward and pushing her hips backward simultaneously.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Krissy performed a set of leg abductions. She used the chair in this video as well, holding onto it for balance as she bent her leg before raising and lowering it.

The post has been liked more than 45,000 times as of this writing and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their appreciation for the at-home booty building demonstration.

“You’re literally a lifesaver! You make working out from home so much easier and I’m finally seeing a difference,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye and crying face emoji to their comment.

“You’re such an inspiration,” a second fan remarked. “I watch all your youtube video, love you so much giiiiiirl!”

“Thanks to your videos like this I am following every day and I have already noticed a change in my body,” a third fan revealed. “You are my great admiration.”

But several of the commenters chose to use the comments section to compliment Krissy.

“GIIRRLLL YOUR BOOTY, a second fan gushed. “Totally doing this later.”

This is hardly the first time that Krissy has shared an at-home workout that included moves meant to train the lower body. In a previous post, she included a sofa into her workout for a series of step-ups, glute bridges, split squats and more.

The upload has been liked close to 40,000 times since its upload five days ago.