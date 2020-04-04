Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Puts The Brakes On Nick

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis puts the brakes on her burgeoning reunion with Nick despite having decided to move things forward quickly recently.

The only time in recent history that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tried to be together was after Sharon (Sharon Case) left Nick at the altar upon learning and Phyllis and Nick’s one night stand. That ended poorly after Phyllis ended up testifying against Sharon, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) trial. Since then, Nick has had another failed relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Phyllis has been obsessed with Adam’s (Mark Grossman) secret. Nick let Chelsea go, and Phyllis at long last discovered the secret, so now they’ve circled back around to each other.

Recently, Y&R head writer and co-executive producer, Josh Griffith, discussed the relationship with Soap Opera Digest.

“Nick and Phyllis are learning from experience,” Griffith said. “They share such a rich and complex history together and want to make sure they are getting back together for the right reasons.”

For weeks now, they’ve flirted heavily with each other and enjoyed several rounds of adult time. Then, they finally decided they wanted to be together again despite their daughter Summer’s (Hunter King) concerns. However, when Nick tells Summer about Sharon’s breast cancer, it hits Phyllis that she’s really risking her heart if she takes up with her ex again. After all, he nearly always goes back to Sharon, and Phyllis has been dumped one too many times, so she’s wary.

“Phyllis is smart. She rememberers their last coupling did not end well,” noted the scribe. “She is being cautious and protecting herself while she figures out her next move.”

Phyllis wants somebody who will stand by her through thick and then, and suddenly, she wonders if Nick is that person for her. They’ve really hurt each other in the past, and she knows that Nick also has strong loyalties to Sharon and even Chelsea, which is another risk. Nick could choose to dump Phyllis to be with Sharon or Chelsea if the opportunity comes up, so she’s second-guessing her choice to reunite with Summer’s father.

“It’s near impossible for Nick and Phyllis to deny their explosive chemistry. However, any version of them being together is going to cause major fireworks in their future,” said Griffith.

These two enjoy each other a lot, but that might not be enough to create something lasting.