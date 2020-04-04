Emily Ratajkowski Shows Underboob In Throwback Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski has been keeping her Instagram fans updated lately with a variety of photos and selfies as she deals with the coronavirus quarantine. And in her newest snap, the hottie showed off her underboob and revealed in the caption that it was a throwback snap from the summer of 2018.

In the photo, the model stood with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, hugging her from the back as he sat down. Emily took the selfie in an oval mirror and held the phone with her hands and glanced down at the screen with a pouty expression on her face. She wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle and her locks fell in front of the right side of her face. Her pose left her chest exposed, although Emily opted to censor herself with a couple of pixelated squares.

The picture was in monochrome so it was hard to tell what color her manicure was, but it popped against her light phone case. Emily’s case was also hard to miss, as it featured line drawings of breasts of varying shapes and sizes.

Plus, the sensation’s toned abs were on full show and her body was further censored by Sebastian’s arms as she appeared to be fully nude.

Sebastian rocked a pair of dark sunglasses and seemed to gaze directly at the mirror with his lips closed in his signature pout.

Behind the duo was a sparkling wall with small, checkered tiles. In front of them was a modern white sink. Beyond the mirror was an open window that seemingly overlooked a courtyard.

Emily’s devoted followers have already liked the photo over 403,400 times since it was posted 30 minutes ago. And plenty of people rushed to the comments section to gush about the share, including well-known celebrities.

Bella Hadid stopped by with a compliment that was short but sweet.

“Insane,” she gushed.

Hailey Baldwin also commented with a heart eyes emoji.

Others also reacted positively to the post.

“So obsessed with this picture,” raved an admirer.

“Luckiest man on earth,” declared another social media user.

Emily also tantalized her Instagram fans with another risqué post that she shared five days ago. That time, the bombshell went nude and stood behind a sheer, white curtain. She stood with her left hip popped out and draped her hand over her chest. The outline of her body was easily seen, although her face was left in the shadows. The photo was taken on a day with clear skies. This update was popular and garnered over 1.6 million likes.