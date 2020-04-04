Pink Reveals She Has Recovered After Coronavirus Diagnosis, Pledges $1M To Healthcare Professionals

Pink has beaten coronavirus, and the singer is now pledging $1 million to the healthcare professionals on the frontline of the fight against the virus.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share with fans that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson were showing symptoms of COVID-19 two weeks ago, and a test revealed that she was positive. Pink said that after time recovering at home, she is doing better and now tested negative.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor,” she wrote. “Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

The experience has inspired the singer to do her part to give back, as she announced a $500,000 donation to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the hospital for 18 years. The singer pledged another $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Both Los Angeles and Philadelphia have been hit hard by the coronavirus, and the states of California and Pennsylvania were among the first to put in stringent guidelines to close non-essential businesses and recommend people remain in their homes. Pink has remained in her Santa Barbara County, California, home while recovering from COVID-19.

In her message, Pink called out what she saw as “an absolute travesty and failure of our government” that testing for the virus was not more widely available. Pink said she was able to get early testing thanks to her primary care physician, who had access to tests.

Across the United States, communities have struggled with not only the rapid spread of the virus, but with getting enough tests to identify those who have been infected. The virus can spread even through people who are not showing symptoms, so health experts said it is critical to get as much testing as possible so infected people can be identified and quarantined in an effort to stop its spread.

Pink is the latest celebrity to reveal a diagnosis with coronavirus, joining others including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, actor Idris Elba, The Bachelor contestant Colton Underwood, and NBA players Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell.

As People magazine noted, Pink remained active during the two weeks that she was recovering from the coronavirus, posting regular updates on social media to show how her family is staying healthy and safe at home. That included cooking classes and workout sessions with her children.