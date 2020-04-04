Jessica Killings Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Pink Lingerie

Jessica Killings went scantily-clad in her latest Instagram update, and her fans are absolutely loving the look.

The American model took to her account on Friday night to flood her 1.9 million followers with a slew of eye-popping snaps that added some serious heat to her page. The Instagram upload included two slides containing a total of five photos that saw Jessica striking a number of poses in her bedroom, which was furnished with a plush white bed, wooden dresser, and an ornate mirror. She was stripped down to nothing but the bare essentials — a skimpy lingerie set from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The first slide of Jessica’s new post included a photoshoot proof with four images. She sported a fuzzy pink robe in the top left snap, which she ditched in the remaining three to show off her curvaceous physique in its entirety. The lingerie underneath boasted a hot pink color and was made of a sheer lace material that left little to the imagination. The set included an impossibly tiny bralette with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. Its wireless cups were hardly enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, teasing her fans with a glimpse of underboob as well.

Jessica also sported a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque. The see-through number clung to her curvy hips in all of the right ways and sat high up on her waist to accentuate her flat midsection. In one of the snaps, the model turned her body to reveal the piece’s cheeky cut, giving her audience a good look at her round booty and sculpted thighs.

The second slide of the upload was a blown-up version of the bottom right image in the grid. It captured Jessica from the neck down to her upper thighs, offering her followers a close-up look at her buxom figure.

Fans wasted no time in showering Jessica’s skin-baring new social media appearance with love. The steamy double Instagram update has racked up over 6,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her stunning display.

“Amazing as always,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Jessica had the “body of a goddess.”

“Jaw-dropping perfection,” a third admirer quipped.

“Yasss girl you are killing it,” commented a fourth follower.

This is hardly the first time that Jessica has shown a scandalous amount of skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her showing off her flat tummy and pert derriere in a cropped hoodie and thong while lounging in bed. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 22,000 likes.