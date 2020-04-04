Joe Biden Talks Vice Presidential Selection Process, Shares Details About Cabinet Makeup

During a virtual fundraiser on Friday, the Democratic Party‘s likely presidential nominee, Joe Biden, revealed that a special committee will oversee his vice presidential selection process, reports The New York Times.

Biden, who has previously committed to choosing a female running mate, has not officially clinched the nomination, but he holds a significant delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, his only remaining competitor in the primary race. Sanders, Biden revealed during the fundraiser, has been notified that the vice presidential vetting process is about to begin.

“I don’t want him to think I’m being presumptuous,” Biden said of Sanders, describing him as a “friend,” and explaining that the process “takes time” which is why it has to begin soon.

The former vice president was also asked about his Cabinet picks, but he did not commit to releasing a list at the same time he announces his running mate. However, he raveled that a number of people supportive of his campaign would be “willing to come into a government if I get elected.”

According to Biden, “younger, really qualified people” are interested in Cabinet positions. “Men, women, gay, straight, across the board, black, white, Asian, it really matters that it look like the country because everyone brings a slightly different perspective,” the former vice president said, emphasizing that his Cabinet will be diverse.

Biden also suggested that he has already narrowed down his list of Cabinet picks, saying that “if the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘You’re president tomorrow. Write down in the next 15 minutes your Cabinet,’ I think I could do it.”

According to reports, a number of prominent Democratic politicians is being considered as a potential running mate for Biden. Per The Hill, the list includes former White House hopefuls and Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Kamala Harris of California.

In a recent interview, Biden confirmed that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also on the shortlist. In recent weeks, Whitmer has garnered national attention due to her handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the Michigan governor was attacked and criticized by President Donald Trump.

Biden was quick to jump to her defense. “Donald Trump could learn a thing or two from Governor Whitmer — speed matters, details matter, and people matter,” the former vice president said in a statement.

Biden has consistently polled well against Trump, with most surveys suggesting that he is favored to win the general election. The greatest obstacle for the former vice president, according to a ABC News/Washington Post poll released last week, seems to be the lack of enthusiasm for his candidacy. According to the poll, only 24 percent of Biden supporters are highly enthusiastic about voting for him in November.