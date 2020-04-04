Sofia Jamora Shows Underboob In Black Bikini

Sofia Jamora brought the summery vibes to her Instagram feed with her newest Instagram update today as she showed off her incredible body in a variety of swimwear. There were nine snaps in the series, although the first two parts were arguably the most eye-catching. Sofia rocked a tiny black bikini top in the photo and video as she flaunted her underboob.

In the first photo, Sofia posed against a gray rock formation. She stood with her back arched slightly and placed her hands on the top of her head with her elbows angled out to the sides. She closed her eyes and tilted her head up towards the sky.

The model’s bikini top had thick straps and a short hem that left her chest on show. Plus, her bottoms appeared to have a thong cut with thick straps that rested high on her hips.

Sofia wore her hair pulled back into a bun with loose pieces of her bangs framing her face. Her shimmery makeup application added to the flirty vibes, and it included purple eyeshadow and glossy light pink lipstick.

The stunner was completely drenched in bright sunlight and her skin glowed and looked flawless.

In the second part of the series, Sofia was seen striking a few sultry poses with arms high above her. She shifted her weight from one leg to both legs before lowering her hands by her hair.

The model rocked six more ensembles in the rest of the photo set that included a variety of swimwear from bikinis to one-pieces.

The update has been very popular so far, and has received over 217,300 likes. Plus, there were many people who took the time to leave a compliment in the comments section.

“Everything bout my baby is real,” declared an admirer.

“OMG to be in the sun right now!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“The motivation we need while being in quarantine,” wrote a supporter.

“It’s crazy that you look that good,” raved a fourth follower.

The beauty posted another update of herself in a bikini on March 24, that time sharing a video of a runway show for Frankies. Sofia rocked a white bikini top with thick straps and a pair of thong bottoms. She wore her hair down in a middle part and her extra-long locks fell down towards her booty. She swayed her hips as she stomped the walkway and blew a kiss before turning around and walking away from the camera.