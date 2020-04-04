Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Flirty Lingerie

Danielle Knudson has shared three new updates to her Instagram feed today, and in particular, her second most recent photo series is arguably the most flirty of them all. The blond model posed in a nude and maroon lingerie set for three selfies that likely captivated many of her 515,000 followers’ attention.

In the first snap, Danielle struck a dynamic pose with one leg propped in front as she held the phone in her left hand. She placed her right hand on the back of her head and left her elbow out to the side. She glanced down at her screen with a kissy face and seemed to be having a blast.

The stunner brushed her hair to the side in a heavy part and rocked a playful makeup application that included shimmery silver eyeshadow and light pink lipstick.

Her lingerie set featured a nude base with maroon floral accents and lace edging. She wore a matching bra, bottoms, and garter belt that she left unclipped. The bottoms had an eye-catching trim along the strap that featured frayed fabric that decorated the side of her bare hips.

In the second photo, Danielle glanced up at the mirror and stood still as she played with her hair with her right hand. She smiled with her lips closed and she was well-illuminated thanks to the natural lighting that flooded the room.

Behind her was a dark couch and the wall was decorated with a map of the world.

The beauty gave an even bigger smile in the third photo, and placed her right hand by her side and propped out one hip.

The update has received over 6,900 likes so far and Danielle received many compliments in the comments section from dedicated followers.

“You’re so gorgeous I can’t even look at u!!!!” joked a supporter.

“Wow absolutely fantastic! Really beautiful,” gushed a second social media user.

“This is the content that will get us through this dark time,” wrote a third admirer.

“If perfect had a picture. This would be it,” raved a fan.

The sensation posted another lingerie pic on March 11, that time opting for a red set. Danielle posed at the kitchen counter as she wore light pink gloves and did dishes. She stood with her back angled towards the camera and showed off her bare derrière and her hair obscured her face. She held a pot in her hand and the sink in front of her was filled with bubbles. The flattering lighting left her skin looking flawless.