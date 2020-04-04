Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Trim Figure In Blue Sports Bra And Leggings For Intense Ab Workout On Instagram

Lisa Lanceford focused on training her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the British fitness trainer rocked a blue sports bra and matching pair of leggings for the circuit.

Lisa started with a series of oblique crunches. For this exercise, she lay on her back with her legs twisted to one side. Then she raised her torso and lowered it while simultaneously pushing her knees forward. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 12 repetitions.

She stayed on the floor for the next exercise, a set of half wiper variations. While lying on her back, she held a kettlebell above her head for stability before bending her legs and raising them toward her torso until her glutes lifted into the air. She then turned her legs to one side. Lisa then repeated the motion and twisted her lower body to the other side.

In the next clip, Lisa performed a series of heel taps. Again, she lay on her back with her knees raised and her feet planted on the mat. Then she lifted her torso into a crunch and stretched her arms toward her heels. Her caption suggested doing four sets of 12 reps of this exercise.

In the fourth and final video clip of the series, Lisa knocked out a set of alternating knee crunches. These required her to raise one knee toward her chest as she performed each crunch. Her recommendation for the number of reps was the same as the previous exercise.

The post has been liked over 20,000 times so far, and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their gratitude for Lisa’s at-home workout videos.

“Saving this for tomorrow workout thanks for much for always posting these days at home are not easy but I look forward to my workout in the morning.. your on fire girl keep in with your awesome vids and always stay healthy,” one person wrote.

“It’s really good,” another supporter said of her most recent workout videos. “Thanks for sharing different workouts with us.”

“I literally do your ab workouts every day.” a third person commented. “SO GOOD.”

Others used the post as an opportunity to compliment Lisa’s figure, with many gushing over her toned abdominal area.

“I will forever be jealous of your abs,” a fourth Instagram user commented before adding a collection of emoji to their message.