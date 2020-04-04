Isabella Buscemi Stuns In Tiniest Daisy Dukes

Isabella Buscemi has been sharing tons of swimsuit pics with her two million followers on Instagram lately, but switched it up today with new snaps of herself in a denim outfit. The outfit was very flirty and included a pair of very small daisy dukes. She shared a couple of photos in the series and got real in the caption about cellulite and her usual photo editing routine.

In the first picture, Isabella posed outside in front of a metal divider. She stood with her left shoulder facing the camera and propped out her left leg. She smiled with her lips closed and glanced to her left.

The model’s crop top was a bright blue tone and featured off-the-shoulder accents with ruffled trim. Plus, the front of the top had a low cut that left her cleavage on show. Isabella’s shorts were also eye-catching and had a high-waisted fit with a back that left the bottom of her derrière bare. It hugged her curves tightly and featured a frayed hem.

The cutie wore her hair down in a middle part with soft curls towards the bottom. Her makeup application included dark eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and pink lipstick.

The image was taken on a sunny day and her tan glowed.

In the second photo, Isabella sat next to a large, black dog that appeared to be a Rottweiler. She smiled and placed her hands on the dog’s neck.

The beauty’s new post is getting a lot of attention, receiving over 15,300 likes in the first 20 minutes since it went live. Many of her fans headed to the comments section to leave messages about her good looks, with some people responding to her caption as she discussed how she left the photo untouched.

“You are freaking perfect,” gushed a social media user.

“Girl it’s just a small piece the size of a quarter you are fine,” noted a second admirer.

“U gorgeous no matter whatttt,” declared a third supporter.

“So beautiful and pretty” raved a follower.

In addition, the hottie posted another eye-catching update two days ago, that time flaunting her figure in a bright red bikini. Her top had an off-the-shoulder cut with a long sleeve on her right arm. It had a short hem that left her underboob on show, and her bottoms had a low waistline that fell inches below her belly button. She propped herself up on a wicker outdoor couch and wore her hair down with a flower by her ear.