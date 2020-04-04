WWE Spoilers: Culprit Who Sabotaged Otis And Mandy Rose’s Date Revealed, New Superstar Teased

On tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE superstar Sonya Deville was unveiled as the culprit who sabotaged Mandy Rose’s Valentine’s Day date with Mandy Rose.

As documented by Sportskeeda, the truth was revealed by a mysterious figure who appeared on the titantron after Dolph Ziggler‘s match with Tucker, revealing that “the truth will be heard.” The hooded truth-seeker then showed a video from the Valentine’s Day episode of the blue brand’s show, which showed Deville sending messages to Otis’ phone, pretending to be Rose.

While Deville’s reasons for ruining the date were not revealed on the show, the video upset her partner, who stormed away afterward, clearly upset, and teasing a feud between the pair in the coming weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Deville is expected to turn heel after WrestleMania, and tonight’s revelation appears to have confirmed that speculation has some substance.

In the storyline, Otis showed up an hour late to his planned dinner date with Rose, only to find that Ziggler had hijacked their plans and was enjoying a romantic meal with her instead. Since then, Rose and Ziggler have been an item on WWE television, with “The Showoff” mocking the Heavy Machinery member’s heartbreak during matches and backstage segments.

Ziggler and Otis will face off in a grudge match at this weekend’s WrestleMania pay-per-view, and perhaps Deville will provide an explanation for her deceitful actions. Of course, the big question on the WWE Universe’s lips is whether Rose will turn on Ziggler and help Otis.

The blossoming romance between the smitten Heavy Machinery member and Rose has won the hearts of the fans, and WrestleMania is the perfect occasion to deliver a feel-good payoff.

The hooded hacker is also a major topic of discussion. While he is still unknown at this time, recent reports have speculated that it could be Killer Kross. The company signed the former IMPACT Wrestling talent back in February, supposedly with the intention of fast tracking him to the main roster.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Lords of Pain recently reported that WWE wants to reveal him to be the person behind the recent glitches on the shows. However, given that Kross debuted in NXT earlier this week, it’s highly likely that the hacker will be someone else.

Another potential candidate is Sami Callihan, who used to compete in NXT as Solomon Crowe, a hacker character in his own right. However, due to his commitments to IMPACT Wrestling, a Callihan return also seems unlikely for now.