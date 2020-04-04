Maitland Ward Stuns In Skimpy White Bikini

Maitland Ward has been posting lots of flirty updates to her Instagram page lately, and her newest selfie was no exception. The captivating redhead opted for a skimpy white bikini and flaunted her curvy figure for her 1.3 million fans.

The former Boy Meets World star posed inside a bathroom for the photo and stood in front of a floor-length mirror. She held her phone with her left hand and leaned against the wall. Maitland smiled with her lips parted and tilted her head back at an angle as she lifted her right hand towards her neck.

The stunner’s bikini top was arguably too small as her underboob peeked through, and the thin fabric left her nipples showing. Her bottoms were also small and left a hint of her tattoo peeking t though. Moreover, her toned abs and cleavage were on full display.

Maitland wore her hair back in what appeared to be a bun, and her makeup application added color to her look. She sported pink eyeshadow, dark liner on her lower lids, and pink lipstick. Her dark red manicure popped against her fair skin and her phone case featured matching pink and red roses. She also accessorized simply with gold stud earrings and kept the focus on her physique with her basic styling.

Behind her was a mirror that revealed that she was in a bathroom. The walls were mostly white tile with black accents along the bottom.

The update has garnered over 80,600 likes so far with many adoring followers taking to the comments section to send their love.

“You’re looking hotter day by day! What’s your secret?” wondered a curious admirer.

“Wow nice bikini,” raved as second fan.

“Super gorgeous,” declared a social media user.

Plus, Maitland stopped by with an update on the fundraiser she promoted in the caption.

“We earned 21,577 TOKENS in ONE HOUR tonight on @camsoda That transaltes to $1,014 that I’m donating with all your support to @freespeechcoalition! THANK YOU,” she exclaimed.

The Free Speech Coalition is an adult industry trade association that’s been around since 1991, according to their Instagram bio.

Plus, Maitland posted another bikini pic a week ago, except that time she posed in a bed in a bright blue ensemble. She struck the Bambi pose and glanced at the camera with a small smile on her face. She placed her hands by her chest and was well-lit by a bright lamp. The hottie wore her hair down in an off-center part and sported a heavy makeup application that included mascara, dark eyeliner, and red lipstick.