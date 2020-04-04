Chris Brown ‘Isn’t Surprised’ His Ex, Rihanna, Wants Children In The Future, Report Says

Chris Brown reportedly has his own feelings about Rihanna planning to have to be a mother soon.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Rihanna recently told British Vogue that she would like to have children within the next 10 years. The 32-year-old songstress told the publication that she has a strong desire to be a mother, even if she has them on her own.

According to Hollywood Life, Brown is well aware that Rihanna is possibly planning to start her own family. The outlet reports that although the two haven’t been together in about eight years, he reportedly feels that she would be more than qualified to have children.

“Chris isn’t surprised whatsoever that Rihanna wants several kids and he thinks she would make a wonderful mother,” an insider shared. “Anything Rihanna has ever put her mind to, she’s always accomplished so if that is something she sees for herself then there’s no doubt she’ll follow through. As long as she’s happy then that’s all that matters and she deserves all the happiness in the world just like everybody else.”

Rihanna and Brown dated between the years 2007 and 2012. The couple briefly reconnected while Brown was dating Karrueche Tran around the same time. Since the two artists parted ways, Brown has had his own little family. The “Take You Down” singer’s ex, Nia Guzman, gave birth to their daughter, Royalty, in 2014. Brown also welcomed another child, Aeko, back in November 2019. The singer had Aeko with another ex, model Ammika Harris.

In addition to thinking she will be a great mother, Brown reportedly knows that she will enjoy motherhood. A source continued to say that Brown can tell his ex would love being a mother due to the joy he has of being a father. The singer frequently posts both Aeko and Royalty on his Instagram page. Brown also reportedly knows that Rihanna is an “amazing woman” and will supportive of her parenting journey.

Even though Brown would be happy for Rihanna if she did decide to have children within the next few years, he is reportedly not holding onto hope that he will be the father. Following her alleged split from her boyfriend Hassaan Jameel, Brown was reportedly keeping track of the breakup, but was focused on his relationship with Harris. Prior to having Aeko, Harris and Brown had ended their relationship. However, the current status of their relationship is unknown as they continue to raise Aeko together. Rihanna is reportedly single, but was recently romantically linked to longtime friend A$AP Rocky.