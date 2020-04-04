Katya Henry Sizzles In Tiny Thong & Takes Off Shirt

Katya Henry has been inundating her Instagram feed with tons of sizzling photos over the past few days, but one of her updates from earlier today is arguably the most revealing as of late. The stunning model gave fans a good look at her round booty as she took off her shirt.

The cutie stood with her back facing the camera and the photo was taken from a low vantage point that helped to emphasize her derrière. She rocked a tiny white thong that featured a minuscule piece of fabric in the back and thin straps that rested high on her hips. Katya also sported a hooded top but she was photographed in the middle of taking it off. Her sleeves were tugged over her arms and left her torso bare. The angle of her pose meant that although most of her chest was censored, a hint of her sideboob could be seen.

Kayta wore her hair up in a high ponytail but not much else of her styling was discernible.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with a few, very wispy clouds in the skies. She stood next to a concrete square building with large floor-to-ceiling walls and a hint of the ocean was visible in the right corner of the frame.

The lighting of the shot lit up parts of her back and booty although most of her was left in the shadows.

Moreover, the model didn’t reveal her location via a geotag but it looked like she was enjoying the nice weather.

The update has received tons of positive attention and has been liked over 320,000 times so far. Over 5,100 fans stopped by with a message in the comments section, including shout-outs from fellow celebrities including Brielle Biermann.

“Can i be lucky pls????” she joked, referring to the caption.

“Hey Siri list all the definitions of lucky for me please, thank you,” wrote a second admirer.

“It’ssss gettin hottt in hereeee!” exclaimed a third supporter.

“Just broke Instagram,” declared a social media user.

The hottie shared another update a couple of days ago that called attention to her curvy bod, that time sporting a white one-piece swimsuit. Katya stood next to an open, sliding glass door and held onto the side of it with her hands. She arched her back and propped up her left knee as she glanced at the camera with a flirty pout on her face. She wore her hair down and it cascaded around her shoulders.