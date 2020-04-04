Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Sports Bra And Purple Shorts For New Ab Workout Video

Ashleigh Jordan gave fans a hefty dose of fitness inspiration in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

In the shared clips, the blond model focused on her abs with a series of exercises that she performed on a yoga mat. Dressed in a pair of curve-hugging purple shorts and a black sports bra, Ashleigh started the workout with a series of runner crunches, For this exercise, she lay on her back with one leg slightly raised. Then she lifted her torso and pushed one bent arm forward and the other backward, striking a pose that made it seem like she was mid-stride during a run. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 20 repetitions.

Heel taps came next and for this exercise, Ashleigh assumed a plank position, propping herself up on her arms and toes. Then she stretched one arm back to touch the opposite toe and repeated the exercise on the opposite side. Her caption recommended three sets of 15 reps.

Ashleigh tackled a set of standing knee to chest crunches in her next video. The exercise required her to stand with her legs closed and lift her knee until it lined up with her chest. She leaned forward as she did so and kept her fingers on either side of her head during the exercise.

The post has accumulated over 10,000 likes as of this writing and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showed their appreciation for Ashleigh’s consistent workout videos.

You are my go-to when I need an ab workout,” one person wrote.

“You are so beautiful!!! Love to watch your videos,” a second supporter added before included two heart-eye emoji in their comment.

And more than one commenter shared that Ashleight’s videos were helping them to get through the coronavirus quarantine in their part of the world.

“Thank you @ashleigh_jordan,” they wrote. “I really appreciate these work out videos especially now being locked in at home.”

“Your workouts are a lifesaver during this quarantine!!!” a fourth person gushed.

And, as with many of Ashleigh’s uploads, fans had lots of questions about her workout attire. Her sports bra and shorts are from her activewear line NVGTN and the brand has an upcoming product release scheduled for April 11th. One fans asked whether she was restocking the shorts she wore in her most recent post and Ashleigh confirmed that they would. Another supporter in the comments section was curious to find out the size os the shorts that Ashleigh wore in her videos. The model informed them that she sported an extra-small pair during filming.