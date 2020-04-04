Trump Administration Purchased Russian Ventilators Made By Company Under United States Sanctions

Trump claimed that he accepted the planeload of supplies because Russia has 'excess,' but reports from Russian media tell of shortages.

A planeload of medical supplies from Russia and paid for by the United States included ventilator machines manufactured by a company currently under U.S. economic sanctions, according to a report by the independent, Russian investigative news site RBC. Ventilators are essential equipment for treating severe coronavirus patients, and state governors in the U.S. have complained that they are in short supply, as victims of the deadly pandemic swamp hospitals.

The Russian cargo plane carrying the ventilators and other equipment arrived at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport on April 1. Asked at a White House press briefing the following day whether he believed that accepting aid from Russia gave the Kremlin a propaganda victory, Donald Trump said he was unworried about the issue, as quoted by the news agency Reuters.

“I am not concerned about Russian propaganda, not even a little bit,” Trump said, as quoted by Reuters. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “offered” the supplies, and “I’ll take it every day,” because the supplies could save lives.

But Putin’s “offer” was not a “gift,” as it was described by the Russian state-owned news outlet RT, as quoted by The Daily Beast. In fact, according to Reuters — quoting an unnamed Trump administration official — the U.S. paid in full for the supplies, albeit at “below market value.”

A #Russian military cargo plane full of medical aid was deployed to the USA on Wednesday after @realDonaldTrump accepted an offer of help from President #Putin: pic.twitter.com/8h9mPQQsLd — Russia Beyond (@russiabeyond) April 1, 2020

The ventilators, according to RBC, were manufactured by Ural Instrument-Making Plant, a division of the Russian electronics giant KRET, or Radio Electronic Technologies Concern, which has been under U.S. sanctions since 2014, as punishment for Russia’s annexation of the Crimea and military interference in Ukraine.

KRET remains under the toughest type of sanctions, with American citizens and businesses prohibited from engaging in transactions with the firm or any of its subsidiaries such as the company that manufactured the ventilators now purchased by the U.S.

Trump also claimed at the Thursday press briefing that the supplies were part of an “excess” in Russia’s inventory, as quoted by Vox.com reporter Aaron Rupar via Twitter. But as that country faces its own growing coronavirus crisis, reports from inside Russia say that, in fact, medical equipment is scarce there.

“They say, sew your own masks. There are no antiseptics… The doctors have no masks,” said one Russian legislator, appearing on the country’s own edition of 60 Minutes, and quoted by Daily Beast writer Julia Davis.

Though the Trump administration official quoted by Reuters claimed that the U.S. had footed the entire bill for the planeload of medical supplies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said otherwise. Half of the cost, according to the Foreign Ministry, was paid by the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund, according to Davis’s report. The RDIF is a wealth fund founded by Putin in 2011, and which is also under U.S. sanctions.