WWE News: CM Punk Shares Real Thoughts On Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has a reputation for disliking people, and he’s known for keeping to himself when he isn’t on WWE television. However, in an interview with ESPN, as quoted by WrestlingNews.co, former WWE superstar CM Punk said that there is more to Lesnar than his reputation suggests, and “The Straight Edge Superstar” even had some nice things to say about “The Beast Incarnate.”

According to Punk, Lesnar lent his support to him when he joined the UFC after leaving WWE in 2004. Lesnar is no stranger to the octagon either, having won the UFC World Heavyweight Championship after he left WWE in the early 2000s. While Punk’s stint there was less successful, Lesnar appeared to be there to offer him advice throughout it.

“I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f***in’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, “Hey, if you need any help.” I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think.”

Lesnar and Punk worked with each other at SummerSlam 2013, and the match was very well received among fans. Furthermore, Punk claims that Lesnar wanted to work with him at the time, which is probably why their match was so good. Lesnar tends to perform much better when it’s against performers he respects.

Punk went on to say that people only focus on Lesnar’s accomplishments, physical feats and success. However, Punk believes that they should also discuss the fact that he loves his wife and children, and lives on a farm because he doesn’t want to be the center of attention.

“The Straight Edge Superstar” also discussed all of the money that Lesnar makes, which has been a source of criticism among some wrestling fans and pundits because of the superstar’s part-time status. According to Punk, however, his fame and bank balance are a natural byproduct of his success, and he’s earned his fortune as a result of all he’s accomplished, while doing things on his own terms.

Punk isn’t the only former WWE superstar to open up about Lesnar’s nice side, either. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Paige also revealed that he’s misunderstood by those who don’t know him well. In her experience, he’s always been kind, even though she admitted that she used to be intimidated by “The Beast Incarnate” before she got to know him better.