‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Discusses Scott Kluth And Her Romance With A Man Named Bruce

Tinsley Mortimer is currently engaged to Scott Kluth.

Tinsley Mortimer was dating a man named Bruce during filming on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12, which came as a major surprise to a number of viewers on Thursday night.

Months after confirming she was engaged to Kluth after a romantic proposal in Chicago last November, Mortimer spoke to The Daily Dish about the debut episode of the show and revealed if she was nervous about having Kluth see her dating someone else.

“He dated other people when we broke up. I did too. Scott knows that inevitably I always wanted to be with him. I know that he wants to be with me too,” Mortimer explained.

According to Mortimer, who split from Kluth after a year and a half of dating in early 2019, she and her now-fiance had a very complicated relationship with one another and at times, they believed they would never sort out their issues. However, after reconciling their relationship weeks into filming in fall of last year, they quickly became engaged.

Now, even though it may be awkward for Kluth to see her dating someone different on The Real Housewives of New York City, Mortimer knows that Kluth is confident in the way the two of them are together. Mortimer also admitted that she was likely dating Bruce because he was from Chicago, just like Kluth.

“It was somehow like a link to Scott,” Mortimer explained.

Mortimer went on to say that Bruce wasn’t meant for her, she found him to be a great guy and had nothing to but good things about the short time they spent with one another last year.

“Even [when I was] dating that guy, I still, of course, missed Scott and wanted to be with Scott. [I] didn’t think it was gonna work [with Scott at that time], so I had to try to move on in my life,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mortimer is currently planning for her future wedding with Kluth but having to put any immediately plans to wed on hold due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

While chatting with E! News earlier this week, Mortimer admitted that she and Kluth were considering tying the knot in Japan before the COVID-19 virus resulted in a worldwide pandemic and confirmed that when it comes to her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars, there will likely be only one or two present when she weds.