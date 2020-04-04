Jena Frumes Tries A TikTok Dance While Baring Her Midriff In New Instagram Video

Jena Frumes tried to imitate one of the popular TikTok dances in a new video shared on her Instagram page earlier this evening. She filmed herself dancing to the song “Bussin” by Tay Money in her bedroom. In her caption, she told her 3.8 million Instagram followers that she planned to tackle the song “CA$H APP” by Candice ft. Rich The Kid.

Jena wore a black sports bra beneath a ripped white t-shirt, leaving her toned midriff on display. On her lower half, she sported a pair of blue athletic drawstring pants.

The video showed Jena performing a carefully choreographed dance routine, beginning with her aiming finger guns at the camera and then pretending to lick her palm to match the song lyrics. Then she moved her arms from side to side to fit with the beat of the Tay Money song.

The remainder of the short video clip showed Jena gyrating, thrusting, and doing body rolls. In the end, Jena provocatively swayed from side to side and playfully smacked her thigh before shaking her perky booty.

Jena left her golden curls loose, allowing them to fly freely around her head as she danced. The model wore a light layer of makeup, including frosted pink lipstick and mascara. It appeared she was wearing foundation and bronzer, too. She accessorized with a bracelet and a pair of stud earrings.

The following video contains some explicit language.

Jena’s loyal fanbase seemed to love her fun video clip. In less than two hours, her video racked up over 118,000 views and 30,000 likes. Hundreds of Jena’s admirers poured into her comments section to compliment her smooth moves and remark on her fit figure.

Several fans labeled her “body goals” and said she looked “incredible.” A couple of Instagram users mentioned her visible bedspread, adding that it looked like her room was stylish and cozy.

“Watching you move is amazing,” wrote one fan.

“YESS QUEEENN WE HERE FOR IT,” raved another admirer. They trailed their message with a heart eyes emoji and two fire emoji.

“Aye you killed that sh*t,” gushed a third person, adding three fire emoji and a crying emoji to their remark.

“Actually makes me depressed knowing there’s someone this attractive in the world,” chimed in a fourth user.

