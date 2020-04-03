Chanel West Coast Dances In Sports Bra And Sweats For Sizzling Instagram Video

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast shared a sizzling video with her 3.4 million Instagram followers that showcased her curves. The video was filmed in Chanel’s home, and several quirky details were visible in the background, such as the trio of colorful wigs hanging on the wall, from a short, retro blond wig to long locks in shades of pink and dark blue.

Chanel rocked a simple white sports bra that hugged her curves perfectly. The top had a relatively high neckline that revealed only the slightest hint of cleavage. However, it showcased plenty of her toned stomach.

She paired the sexy top with tie-dye sweatpants in pastel shades. The sweatpants sat just below her belly button, and had a drawstring waist. Despite the looser fit of the pants, when Chanel spun around her curvaceous rear was still visible through the material.

Chanel’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and cascaded down her chest all the way to her waist. Her makeup was simple, with nude lips and just enough product to showcase her naturally stunning features.

In the video, Chanel participated in a dance challenge for the social media platform TikTok. In the caption of the post, Chanel encouraged her fans to follow her on the platform by sharing her user name on TikTok.

Her curvaceous physique was on full display as she did the moves, which involved shaking her chest at one point, making silly faces at the camera, swaying her hips from side to side complete with arm movements and much more. She appeared to be having an absolute blast filming the short video for her followers.

Chanel’s fans absolutely loved her sexy Instagram update, and the post racked up over 100,100 views within just 27 minutes. The post also received 577 comments within less than half an hour from her eager followers.

“Girl I can’t get that dance together for the life of me lol,” one fan commented about the particular dance Chanel did in the video.

“You got my follow! Absolutely love everything you do!” another fan said.

“Beautiful eyes and lips and hair,” one follower added, captivated by Chanel’s fans.

“I didn’t realize your incredible skills. Just knew you as the beautiful, bubbling, wonderfully expressive girl from Ridiculousness. So nice to have the ability to follow,” another said.

Chanel loves to show off her curvaceous physique for her followers in all kinds of wild ensembles. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a short dress and bright orange sneakers for an ensemble with major street style vibes.