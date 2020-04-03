Rihanna Talks About Her Plans To Have ‘Three Or Four’ Children Within The Next Decade

Rihanna recently shared that, in addition to being a singer, fashion designer, and beauty mogul, she may be taking on a new role as a mother in the near future.

In the cover story of British Vogue‘s May issue, Rihanna discussed her plans for the next decade or so. The Savage X Fenty CEO dished that although she is proud of the life she has built for herself now, she admits that she can see herself changing her lifestyle as she gets older.

“I know I will want to live differently,” she told the publication. “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

Rihanna also shared that although she feels as if she will be judged by society for having children at an older age, it’s something she will still pursue when the time is right for her. She also said that she wouldn’t mind being a single mother at some point in the future. She is reportedly currently single after ending her relationship with Hassan Jameel earlier this year.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child,” she said. “That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has expressed interest in having kids. According to Hollywood Life, the “Work” singer said in June 2019 that one of her biggest desires is to become a mother. At the time, she was seemingly happy with her relationship with Jameel. During the interview, she didn’t claim that she was planning to be married or in a relationship if she did decide to have children.

While Rihanna doesn’t have any children, she has shown off her motherly skills on social media. In October 2019, she showed off her adorable niece on her Instagram page. The Fenty Beauty CEO was snuggled up with the infant while wearing a black hoodie and styling her hair in cornrows.

In addition to discussing her plans to be a mom, Rihanna also teased what her fans can expect from her singing career. The songstress recently lent her vocals to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s song “Believe It,” which marked her first music release in three years. She said that she wasn’t sure when the album — unofficially dubbed R9 — is set to drop.