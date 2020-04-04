Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Trains Legs In Olive Green Sports Bra And Leggings In New Video Series

Dutch fitness influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge showed fans a routine that targetted the legs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pair of olive green camo-print leggings and a sports bra in the same color, Sophie started the routine with a set of pistol squats. She brought out a chair for this exercise and held on to it as she lifted one leg and bent the other until her glutes touched her heel. In her caption, she recommended doing 12 to 15 repetitions for four rounds.

Next, she did an elevated goblet squat. Sophie used two dumbells for this exercise. She held one with both hands in front of her chest and placed the other under her heels. Then she bent her legs and sat her hips low before straightening her knees once more. Her caption suggested four sets of 20 repetitions of this exercise.

Sissy squats came next and for this exercise, Sophie’s chair from the first video reappeared. She used it to maintain her balance as she arched her spine backward while simultaneously bending her knees. She recommended doing four sets of 12 reps of these.

In the fourth and final video, Sophie performed a set of closed stance lunges. Holding her barbells at her sides, Sophie placed one foot a short distance behind the other and then bent her knees until her hips were slightly lower than her knees. For this exercise, she recommended doing 4 sets of 15 lunges per leg.

The post has been liked over 20,000 times as of this writing and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the exercise demonstration.

“Looks super effective!!” one Instagram user wrote. “Will give them a try”

“Just been watching your YouTube videos all day and training with some of your exercises cos they just make me happy” a second fan added.

A third supporter complimented Sophie’s form.

“Haha, how are you so graceful when you work out?” they said. “You make it look like an art.”

And a fourth thanked her for helping them cope with their coronavirus-induced quarantine.

“You’re workouts are the only thing keeping me going through this quarantine. I love them,” they wrote before adding a crying face and heart emoji to their comment.

Sophie is likely used to getting these types of compliments from her fans since she got similar feedback on a previous video series in which she also trained her lower body. For that circuit she wore a pink sports bra and black leggings as she performed sets of inner leg lifts curtsy lunges, jump twists and more.

The post has been liked more than 50,000 times as of this writing.