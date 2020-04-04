Britney Spears Shares Sweet Throwback Snap To Celebrate Sister Jamie Lynn’s Birthday: ‘I Love Ya So Much’

Britney Spears is showering her little sister Jamie Lynn with some early birthday love. The pop star took to her Instagram account on Friday to commemorate the Zoey 101 star’s big day 24 hours early with a sweet post that is taking her fans back to the start of the millennium.

The “Piece Of Me” singer reached into the archives to curate the birthday shoutout for her little sis, who will be celebrating her 28th birthday tomorrow. The image was from the 2002 Teen Choice Awards, where the sisters served as presenters of the final award for the night for Choice Movie Actor in an Action/Adventure Movie. Britney was also up for a number of awards that night, including Choice Female Hottie and Choice Female Artist, both of which she ended up taking home the trophy for.

In the photo, Britney and Jamie Lynn were seen standing next to each other up on stage in front of the microphone. The stars were sporting the epitome of early-2000’s fashion, with Britney rocking a vibrant orange crop top, low rise jeans, and a brown leather belt that fell low on her hips. Meanwhile, the younger Spears sister — who was staring on All That at the time — sported a yellow graphic t-shirt and carried a small, pink-and-white striped handbag around her arm.

The snap was also accompanied by a touching message from the 38-year-old to her younger sibling in which she wished her a happy early birthday.

“I love ya so much,” she wrote.

Fans quickly shared some love for the blast from the past. The post has racked up over 225,000 likes within its first hour of going live and drawn nearly 2,000 comments.

“Omg this may be the cutest thing I’ve seen in months,” one person wrote.

“Look at these icons!!!” said another fan, who added a kissing emoticon at the end of their note.

“Love the Spears sisters,” a third follower remarked.

“Aww yall look so much alike she was a#MiniBrittBritt #Twinning #HappyBirthday!!!” a commented a fourth admirer.

Others took the opportunity to offer their own birthday wishes to Jamie Lynn.

Britney’s epic throwback follows up an equally-as iconic set of photos from Jamie Lynn. The mother-of-two celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Jamie Watson last month. In celebration of the event, she shared a number of throwback snaps from her wedding day in 2004, including one post that featured a brunette Britney helping her zip up her dress. That post also went over well with fans of the famous family, who awarded the upload over 176,000 likes.