Michie Peachie Rocks Green Leggings And Black Sports Bra For Full-Body Workout Video

Fitness model Michie Peachie gave fans some new home workout ideas in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the brunette beauty included a chair and used it like a barbell in a circuit that targeted both her upper and lower body.

Dressed in a pair of green leggings and a black sports bra, Michie started the workout with a series of squats. For this exercise, she assumed an extreme wide-legged stance and held the chair above her head. Then she bent her knees, lowering her glutes until they were slightly lower than her knees.

In the second video, Michie performed a variation on a Cossack squat. With the chair still above her head, she maintained the same wide stance as the previous video but this time she shifted all of her weight to one side and extended her opposite leg out to one side. She then repeated the movement on the opposite leg.

The next clip saw her perform a series of alternating side-split squats. These were very similar to the previous exercise in that she leaned her body to one side while keeping the other leg extended. But for this exercise, she straightened her knees and lifted her body before repeating the lateral motion with her opposite leg. In the caption, Michie encouraged her followers to think of it as creating a triangle with the glutes.

Kneeling single-leg squats came next and as the name of the exercise suggests, Michie had to get down on one knee for this one. With her other leg stretched on her side, Michie pushed her pelvis backward while she held the chair overhead.

The post has been liked over 20,000 times as of this writing and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans praised her for the creativity of the workout.

“You are killing the game with these home workouts!” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “I’m so inspired!”

Fans also thanked her for putting out content that helps them cope with being under quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Amazing! Best quarantine workout content for sure!” another person added. “Keep ’em coming”

Others complimented Michie’s chiseled physique, particularly her back which was on show for most of the video series.

“Fantastically defined back and lower back,” a third commenter remarked.

“Your back looks insane,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

In her caption, Michie told fans that this workout was ideal for anyone who couldn’t lift their couch, a reference to a previous video in which she did just that. But although the chair she used in her most recent video series seemed much lighter, she encouraged fans to wear protective gym gear when attempting the workout.