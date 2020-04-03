Logan Williams Dead, ‘The Flash’ Actor Dies ‘Suddenly’ At 16

Logan Williams has died. The 16-year-old actor, best known for his role on the CW’s The Flash, died “suddenly” on Thursday, April 2, according to the New York Post. A cause of death has not yet been reported.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, told The Tri-City News that the Williams family is “absolutely devastated” by his death. She also mentioned how difficult this is due to the fact that she can’t comfort her parents or seek comfort from other family or friends due to social distancing.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she told the outlet.

Logan was born in Vancouver, Canada, to a Swiss mother and a South African father. He landed his very first audition at the age of 10. He played the role of Jack Spehn in the Hallmark movie Color of Rain, also portraying young Eliot in The Whispers.

Logan Williams Was A Respected Actor, Beloved By His Peers

My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! ????. Proud to play older brother Dude. We had so much on set #wcth #Hearties. Loved hanging out with out you. In set. You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom., #rip #myles # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB — Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020

As news of Williams’ passing spread, it soon became clear that the young man was a respected figure in the entertainment industry. The man who portrays the adult Flash in The CW series, Grant Gustin, detailed both his deepest sympathies and his professional regards for Williams in a highly emotional Instagram post.

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

Williams’ television credits extended beyond his role on The Flash and into other popular TV offerings such as Supernatural and When Calls the Heart. A co-star from the latter series, Erin Krakow, also took the time to express her condolences and grief over the news on social media.

“Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him,” her Twitter post read.

Another Flash co-star, John Wesley Shipp — who plays Barry Allen’s father, Harry, on the series — also weighed in on the tragic event, describing himself as feeling “heartsick” over the news. Shipp’s post drew the attention of Star Wars actor Mark Hamill — Hamill having famously worked alongside Shipp on the 1990-1991 television version of The Flash — who took to Twitter in a show of solidarity.

“Tragic news. So sorry to hear of this.”

Sadly I learned my When Calls The Heart brother Logan Williams passed away yesterday. He was a fun, intelligent leader and sweet young man about to turn 17 this month. My family and I will miss him. Our love & thoughts are with his family at this time. I love you “Logie Pierogi” pic.twitter.com/RVArXPFfOb — Gracyn Shinyei (@GracynGirl) April 3, 2020

Fans Take To Social Media To Eulogize Williams

We’re heartbroken to hear of untimely passing of Logan Williams at only 16 years old. Logan played young Barry Allen on The Flash and made an impression on viewers with his unforgettable performance. RIP Logan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DkMMct9g0n — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) April 3, 2020

While those who knew Williams both professionally and personally were quick to eulogize the young actor, many fans and viewers impacted by his passing also took to social media to pay their respects. A long line of posts quickly flooded Twitter, fans frequently posting images of Williams portraying his most famous roles and leaving brief messages of appreciation for him and his life’s work.

As The Tri-City News points out, Williams’ Facebook friends were equally direct in their praise, describing the actor as a “gentle and very loving and very kind soul.”