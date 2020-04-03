Yaslen Clemente Rocks Skimpy Lingerie And Sprays Whipped Cream In Sexy Instagram Update

Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, in which she showcased her sculpted physique in skimpy lingerie with a sweet treat in her hands. The picture was taken at home, as Yaslen’s caption confirmed, and several featured of her space were visible, from a nearby closet door to an entry door in the background, all in neutral white tones.

Yaslen’s tempting curves remained the focal point of the snap, as she rocked peach lingerie set from the brand Gooseberry Intimates, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The bottoms Yaslen wore were crafted from delicate lace, and dipped low in the front. The thin straps on the sides stretched high over her hips, highlighting her narrow waist and curvaceous lower body.

She paired the bottoms with a matching bra top, although in the first snap it was obscured by the plate she held in front of her. Yaslen had a large waffle on a white plate, and was adding a generous amount of whipped cream on top while staring seductively at the camera. She layered on an oversized white button-down shirt to finish off the sexy look.

In the second snap in the series, Yaslen tantalized her followers by placing her finger in her mouth. She had the plate slightly lowered so that more of her lingerie was on display, and the bra showcased a serious amount of cleavage.

In the third and final snap, Yaslen showed off just her body, and the waffle she cooked up in the kitchen. Her head was cropped out of the shot, and the bra was on full display, showing off her ample assets. She held a sieve over top of the waffle and was dusting on some powdered sugar, her long red nails on display as well.

Yaslen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shots, and the post racked up over 14,600 likes within just 53 minutes. Within less than an hour, the post had 214 comments as well.

“Looking like a whole Snack,” one fan said, keeping with the food-based theme of Yaslen’s update.

“Absolutely stunning,” another fan said, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful it hurts,” another follower said.

“What’s your favorite food?” another fan questioned, curious to know more about the stunning blond.

While Yaslen may enjoy cooking and indulging from time to time, she also works hard to maintain her fit physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sizzling video in which she rocked a skimpy pink bikini while doing a booty workout.