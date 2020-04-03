Colombian Brunette Sara Orrego Shows Off Incredible Physique In Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Sara Orrego rocked a swimsuit on Thursday, April 2, to tease her 1.4 million Instagram followers. The Colombian model took to the popular social media platform to show her fans that the lockdown imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic will not deter her from looking glam and sexy.

The shot showed Orrego striking a sexy pose while inside a shower. She was right at the corner, resting one arm against the wall and holding the shower knob with the opposite. Her hips were cocked to one side and leg to the other, in a pose that further highlighted the natural curves of her body.

Orrego sported a one-piece bathing suit that boasted a leopard print in brown and beige on the right. The left side of the suit was solid black. The swimsuit featured a plunging neckline that dipped all the way to her stomach, teasing quite a bit of her chest and upper abs. The one-piece included a series of straps that cinched at the waist, showcasing her slender midsection.

As Orrego revealed in her caption, which was written in Spanish, the suit was from SHEIN. She also told her followers that they can get a discount on the brand’s website by using her special code.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has attracted about 80,000 likes and more than 620 comments. Users of the social media platform used the opportunity to engage with her caption, while also taking to the comments section to shower Orrego with compliments and emoji. As usual, most of the comments were written in her native Spanish, though there were some English ones that show she has fans beyond her country’s borders.

“Just two words: class and beauty Sara,” one user wrote, pairing the message with a red heart emoji.

“Gorg,” replied another one, including a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re perfectly Gorgeous Gorgeous Gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in, following the words with a long string of emoji depicting red hearts, fire and different smileys.

“The most beautiful,” another one added, including a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

This isn’t the first time Orrego shows off her swimsuit bod on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model recently shared another photo in which she embraced a jungle beach look. For the previous shot, Orrego rocked a two-piece bikini featuring a print of animals, feathers, and leaves against a mint green background. The suit consisted of a sporty top and low-cut bottoms that showcased her hourglass figure.