Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Delights Fans With An Encore Bikini Video

Miami-based fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez once again wowed her two million Instagram followers after posting a series of videos where she demonstrated four different ab exercises — all while wearing a tiny blue bikini.

The latest upload marks the third time this week that Rodriguez has shared videos where she has modeled a swim suit during her fitness routine, and fans who are in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic will no doubt be thankful that all of the exercises can be done at home.

The first exercise that Rodriguez displayed was a move she dubbed “kick ups.” The action started in a yoga crab pose, only for Rodriguez to raise her leg leg up and reach towards it with her right hand. She then repeated the process on the inverse side.

The second move consisted of heels touches. Rodriguez posed by lying down on the ground with her knees bent and feet flat on the ground. She then used her core muscles to move her torso so she could touch her heels.

Next came a series of oblique crunches, demonstrated on both her left and right sides.

Last but not least, Rodriguez’s fourth move was a challenging combination of a hip rock to mountain climber.

For the occasion, Rodriguez wore a flattering light blue bikini. The pastel shade honored the spring season, in addition to highlighting the stunning blue sky and aqua waters in the background. It also served to expertly emphasize the fitness model’s deep bronze tan.

The bikini top was a classic triangle style, and the bottoms were a cheeky cut that flaunted her pert posterior.

Rodriguez completed her look with a simple pair of stud earrings and a practical ponytail.

In her caption, Rodriguez emphasized that all the exercises could not only be done at home, but also required only body weight and 12 minutes of time.

Fans quickly showered the post with love, and it quickly earned over 15,000 likes and more than 600 comments in under two hours.

“You are so creative. Thanks for being [an] inspiration to all of us,” one fan raved, adding a red heart, applause, and sunglass face emoji.

“Love that blue on you… great workout,” added a second, with both the flame and hallelujah hands symbols.

“I do this after breakfast! You always look amazing girl! Keep up the awesome content,” echoed a third inspired fan.

“How do the neighbors get anything done with you around?” teased a fourth, completing his comment with a red heart.

The update comes one day after Rodriguez floored fans with another series of bikini exercise videos, though swapping the light blue swim set for a sultry red one.