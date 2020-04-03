Kara Del Toro Flashes Cleavage In An Open Cardigan For Sexy Instagram Update

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro shared a smoking hot triple Instagram update with her 1.4 million Instagram followers in which her tantalizing curves were on full display. The pictures were taken by photographer Megan Batson, who Kara made sure to tag in the picture.

In all the snaps, Kara posed in front of a neutral beige wall that allowed her colorful outfit to be the focal point of the shot. She wore a matching set from the Los Angeles-based brand For Love & Lemons, who she tagged in the picture. On top, Kara rocked a knit cardigan with shades of peach and pale pink. The cardigan featured heart-shaped embellishments across it, and was a cropped length. Small buttons went all down the front of the piece, and rather than layering it over a tank or t-shirt, Kara went completely topless underneath the cardigan for a sexy look. She had the cardigan unbuttoned, and both her hands were playing with the front to keep it closed while still showing off a serious amount of cleavage.

She paired the cardigan with matching knit underwear that had the same peach and pink color palette as her top did. The underwear was a high-cut brief style, with small heart embellishments going down one side. Kara’s long locks tumbled down her back and chest in tousled waves, and she gazed off into the distance for the sexy snap.

The second shot featured a slightly different perspective, as Kara had her back against a wall as she stared directly at the camera. The side of her breast was on full display, and a few inches of her toned stomach were also visible above the waist band of her underwear. She didn’t wear any accessories beyond a pair of small hoop earrings. She switched up her position yet again for the third snap, showing even more of her toned thighs and tantalizing curves.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the sexy snaps, and the post racked up over 32,700 likes within just one hour. It also received 468 comments from her eager followers.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan commented.

“You are so beautiful,” another follower added.

“All of these are great but I really love the third one!” one follower said.

“You’re gorgeous,” yet another added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a smoking hot snap in which she sizzled in sheer lace lingerie. That particular Instagram update wasn’t taken by a professional photographer, and instead involved selfies that Kara took.