Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis On Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live Show

Earlier today, Selena Gomez opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder while chatting with Miley Cyrus on her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, reports E! News.

The “Rare” singer has been honest about her mental health struggles in the past. She has openly discussed dealing with depression and anxiety in the past. She and Miley bonded over their shared battles with mental illness.

During the episode, Selena revealed that she recently visited a mental hospital and realized that many of her symptoms aligned with bipolar disorder. She said she was struggling with multiple issues at the time, which is why she felt it was necessary to go to McLean Hospital to get checked out.

“I realized that I was bipolar and so, when I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it and I think people get scared of that.”

Selena went on to say that she had seen the impact of mental illness in her family and felt motivated to learn more about her mental health and be an advocate for young adults. By learning more about bipolar disorder, Selena empowered herself and helped lessen the fear involved. She compared the experience to a time when she was younger and afraid of thunderstorms.

To combat her fear, her mother bought her books about storms and told her, “‘The more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not gonna be afraid’ and it completely worked and that’s kind of something that helps me big time.”

According to E! News, several other Hollywood singers are also battling with bipolar disorder, including Selena’s long-time friend, Demi Lovato.

On social media, dozens of Selena’s fans tweeted their support and said they found her very brave for speaking out on something many people are currently experiencing. A few users were inspired by the singer’s candid reveal and added encouraging hashtags like “#WeLoveYouSelena” to their tweets.

“Good for her to speak out! She’s not alone,” wrote one user.

“Bless her heart. I will pray for her as it is a tough disorder. She is strong and smart and will deal with it,” said another person, trailing their comment with a double heart emoji.

